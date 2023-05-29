The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says another round of negotiations is expected to take place with Eskom in mid-June.

Three unions have rejected the power utility’s 5.2% wage increase.

The unions have revised their members’ initial increase demand from 15% to 12%.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “The 5.25% that they have put on the table, we think they can do better, particularly given the fact that workers at Eskom have not had a meaningful increase since 2016/2017. Their allowances and benefits have remained the same, whilst the costs of primary energy have escalated unabated.

“We have not deadlocked. We are engaging. That is why we have even set up another round of negotiations for the middle of June. We do think that we are going to find one another. There is a genuine effort on the side of all parties to resolve this as soon as we can,” adds Hlubi-Majola.

