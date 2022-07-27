The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has elected its new leadership.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the trade union said more than one thousand delegates had travelled from different parts of the country to participate in the Worker’s Parliament.

NUMSA’s National Spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says Irvin Jim retains his position as General Secretary.

Irvin Jim is the General Secretary

Mbuso Ngubane is the Deputy General Secretary

Andrew Chirwa is the President

Mac Chavalala is the 1st Deputy President

Puleng Phaka is the 2nd Deputy President

Hlubi-Majola added: “Mbuso Ngubane who is the current KZN regional secretary has been elected as the Deputy General Secretary. Andrew Chirwa has been elected the President. Mac Chavalala who is the Hlanganani Regional Chairperson has been elected the 1st Deputy President. Puleng Phaka who is the Northern Cape Chairperson has been elected as the 2nd Deputy President. Mphumzi Maqungo has been elected as the National Treasurer.”

