The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says it does also not support the declaration of a national state of disaster due to the rolling power cuts.

The union has again expressed its displeasure at the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday that a Minister of Electricity will be appointed.

The union’s General Secretary Irvin Jim told union members at a special congress in Bloemfontein that Eskom should be placed under the Department of Minerals Resources which falls under Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Jim says on March 20, their legal challenge against government’s intention to declare a national state of emergency over the energy crisis will be heard in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Jim says they have filed papers with the court as there’s no basis to declare a state of disaster due to the ongoing power cuts.

In the video below, Jim explains in detail their reasons for rejecting the declaration of a national state of disaster and the appointment of a Minister of Electricity: