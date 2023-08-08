The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members at Ekapa Mine in Kimberley have vowed to continue their strike until their demands are met.

About 500 employees at the mine demand a wage increase, housing allowance, and an increase in their medical aid.

Production at the mine also came to a halt.

The National Union of Metalworkers (NUMSA) says the poor working conditions and low wages initiated the strike.

Numsa’s Regional organiser, Tumelo Mokele, says their members are being exploited.

“The strike started on Monday. It is in response to the conditions of employment and the wages of workers. We have tabled 17% to the employer. We have also tabled a basic salary entrance of R17 000. Because workers are being exploited extremely, very highly so, we are demanding the employer must increase housing allowance and increase the medical aid.”

One of the employees, Freddie Lewkene, says “Our challenges have been bad here. That’s why you see the comrades are on strike. We did engage with the company numerous times on the wages but the company did negotiate in bad faith. They came up with a 6.5% wage increase which is below the inflation rate currently. We all know that medical aid in this country is very expensive. And with the healthcare sector in that state, it won’t help us.”

Ekapa says that Numsa has rejected a three-year wage increase of 6.5% and that the union remains adamant in its request for a 17% salary increase.

This resulted in negotiations between Ekapa and NUMSA reaching a deadlock.

The parties tried to resolve the matter at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

However, talks between the two parties fell flat.

Ekapa further states that their offer is fair. – Reporting by Clement Matroos.