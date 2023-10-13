NUMSA condemns ‘media freedom attacks’ in India

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it condemns the Indian government for the imprisonment and attack on journalists, political commentators, researchers and artists.

This comes after New Delhi police raided dozens of homes and harassed journalists from NewsClick, an online news site earlier this week, in what the union calls an attack on media freedom in India.

According to the union, the raid was triggered by an article published in the New York Times, which suggested NewsClick was promoting the interests of the Chinese government.

NUMSA says it stands in solidarity with the news site.

The union has blamed the raids on New York Time’ for peddling propaganda without facts.

It condemned the attack and demanded the immediate release of all those who were arrested.

This includes the NewsClick founder 76-year-old Prabir Purkayastha and Administrative officer, Amit Chakraborty.

They say this is an attempt to intimidate journalists who report against the state on the suffering of the working class.

Numsa says it will always prioritise and advance the interest of the working class because it is the key to guaranteeing genuine equality and freedom for all.

-Report by Zihle Mdanyana