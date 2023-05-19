Metalworkers Union Numsa has written to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) in an attempt to block the transaction involving SAA and the Takatso.

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed merger between Takatso Aviation and South African Airways. But Numsa says the deal points to glaring governance gaps.

Takatso intends to acquire a 51% stake in SAA.

Numsa has objected to the role that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is playing in the matter.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi Majola explains.

“Pravin Gordhan has failed to demonstrate the due diligence process that he followed in order to actually come to a conclusion that Takatso was the right consortium to partner with SAA. It’s about time that SCOPA took our concerns seriously, we wrote a letter to the chairperson on the 30th of April requesting an audience. To date we haven’t received an answer from them.”

Numsa calls on SCOPA to block SAA/Takatso aviation deal: