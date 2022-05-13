The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on the City of Tshwane to do away with companies contracted to the city’s bus rapid transport system, Areyeng.

Workers at companies, Tshwane Rapid Transit, Tshwane Affected Investment Operations and Xtremetec Management and Consulting have been on strike over the companies’ failures to grant them an increase in transport allowance.

The workers are demanding a R2500 transport allowance and a R60 an hour night shift allowance.

Bus services have been disrupted this week as a result.

The workers marched to Tshwane House on Friday where they handed over their memorandum of demands.

Numsa Regional Secretary Jerry Morulane says: “We don’t want Xtremetec, we don’t want TRT, we don’t want these contractors. We want you to take charge so that we can be able to see you when you exploit our members. Our members wake up at two in the morning to catch a transport so that they can be around here at 4 am.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, workers vowed to continued with their strike until their demands are met.

