The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) will not be embarking on a bus strike over the Easter long weekend.

This as talks between the union and the employer have reached a deadlock. The union is considering accepting the employer’s wage offer.

Union members were demanding a seven percent wage increase and medical benefits.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says. “The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has received a proposal from the mediator in the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council. Wage talks deadlocked between unions and employer associations, namely, the South African Bus Employers Association and the Commuters Bus Employers Organisation, following wage negotiations which began in January this year. The mediator has tabled a proposal which we are taking to members for them to consider. We are giving members time to apply their minds and decide whether they will accept the wage proposal, or not. As a result of this, we have decided that we will not embark on a strike during the Easter long weekend.”

VIDEO | Numsa will not be embarking on a bus strike over the Easter weekend: