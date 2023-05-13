The battle for the number two spot in the DSTV Premiership will only be decided on the final day of the season, next weekend.

Second-placed Orlando Pirates and third placed SuperSport United are now equal on 51 points with just a single game remaining.

Pirates played to a 1-all draw with fellow Nedbank Cup finalists Sekhukhune United in Orlando earlier this afternoon.

It took a diving header by Zimbabwean, Terrence Dzvukamanja to break the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Pirates’ joy was shortlived, with defender Edwin Gymah finding the equaliser for Babina Noko seven minutes later. Dzvukamanja was denied by the upright fourteen minutes from time.

Meanwhile, third placed SuperSport United beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-nil at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng.

The situation at the bottom of the log is equally as interesting, with all the three bottom-placed teams having 29 points, separated only by goal difference.

The only goal of the match was scored by Gamphani Lungu after a goalkeeping blunder by Petersen.

Chiefs have now suffered their eleventh defeat of the season, and this has ended their dream of going back to Africa next season.