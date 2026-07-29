Number of political parties increased from 508 to 620: IEC

The number of political parties that are registered with the Electoral Commission (IEC) has increased from 508 to 620.

This has been revealed by the IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo at a media briefing in Pretoria, on preparations ahead of the last and final voter registration weekend on the 1st and 2nd of August.

Close to 24 000 voting stations across the country will operate from 8am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Over 28 million people are registered on the voters roll.

“The register of political parties currently comprises 620 registered political parties. So, there’s’ been a hive of activity relating to the registration of new political parties. Hence the growth to 620 political parties,” Mamabolo elaborates.

Video: IEC urges eligible voters to exercise their right