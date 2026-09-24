Number of delegates walk out at UNGA before Netanyahu speech

A number of delegates have walked out of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rose to speak, turning his address into a visible protest against Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Netanyahu, indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, used the world stage to defend his country’s military campaign as criticism of the Palestinian death toll continues to mount.

The walkout underscored how deeply divided the assembly remains over the war.

The protest began as Netanyahu approached the podium, with delegates leaving their seats before he delivered his defence of Israel’s actions.

He had pledged to challenge what he calls false accounts of the military campaign and to speak up for Israeli soldiers.

But the departures offered their own message: many governments remain unwilling to give Israel’s prime minister an ordinary hearing while the war in Gaza continues.

According to Gaza Health officials, more than 73 000 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel says its campaign targets Hamas and denies accusations of genocide, while a decision on that charge is before the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the E1 settlement plan and called on the United Nations to act urgently to halt its implementation.

He adds that the Palestinian people will not accept displacement from their land. World leaders continue to engage in the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all”.

The debate is an opportunity for Heads of State and Government at the UN Headquarters to discuss world issues, explore solutions to global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development.