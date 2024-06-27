Number of business liquidations decrease by 17.2%: Stats SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of businesses filing to close shops has declined slightly. The figures from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) show that the number of business liquidations decreased by 17.2% year-on-year in May 2024.

This figure represents a decline of 26 liquidations from a total of 151 in May the previous year to 125 in May this year.

The 125 liquidations recorded include 11 compulsory and 114 voluntary liquidations.

Stats SA Survey Statistician, Onica Mushwana says, “Broken down by the type of institution 74 companies and 51 closed corporations shut their doors in the year 2024. The number of company closures decreased by 17 cases year on year.”

“The number of liquidations by Close Corporations declined by 9 cases over the same period. In the first five months of 2024, the number of liquidations decreased by 5.3% compared with say five months of 2023.”

