Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that the number of fatalities in the tanker explosion accident in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has risen to 15, three of the deceased are staff members of OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Plantation area in Boksburg is calm and sombre on Sunday morning after the deadly devastating blast.

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital was also affected by the blast.

Phaahla is currently on a walk about at the hospital:

It is a different picture in plantation from Saturday’s panic and pandemonium to a quiet morning.

Debris, burnt cars, cracked rail lines and roads tell of the horrific scenes the Ekurhuleni community woke up to on Saturday morning. The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital was also damaged as a result of the blast.

It’s a bleak Christmas for families of those that lost their loved ones following the tanker explosion.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the Plantation area following the deadly blast and described the scene as a warzone.

Lesufi says this is gloomy moment not only for the affected people, but the province.