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NUM warns Eskom restructuring could threaten economy, jobs

  • Hendrina power station in Middelburg in Mpumalanga
  • Image Credits :
  • Eskom
Nothando Magudulela

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM President Phillip Vilakazi says the restructuring of Eskom comes with no benefits to the economy.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg, Vilakazi called for an immediate halt of the plan.

The union confirmed its plans to take the matter to court. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s approval of the Eskom Restructuring Task Team (ERTT) Phase I Report. It proposes establishing an Independent Transmission System Operator to boost competition and investment.

“You need to understand that Eskom is a public entity. And being a public entity, if you look at the value chain, the economy of South Africa  depends squarely on a very reliable electric supply. Any rush is a threat to the economy of the country.”

General Secretary Mpho Phakedi says the restructuring of Eskom will trigger massive job losses.  Phakedi says that historical global and local trends prove that such changes always cut jobs to maximise profit.

“Once you begin to bring or begin to engage on restructuring, it is always coming with a reduction of the workforce. Once you privatise, it will come with a reduction of the workforce, purely because the private sector’s interest is on increasing and maximising profit. So, they will not work with the number of workers that are employed by Eskom, it is a given.”

 

VIDEO | Government endorses Eskom Restructuring Task Team (ERTT) Phase I Report:

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