The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has urged African National Congress (ANC) leaders to resolve internal matters pertaining to the Section 89 Panel report before its National Elective Conference which starts on the 16th of this month.

NUM President Daniel Balepile says the union is yet to study the full report by the Independent Panel of Experts.

The Secton 89 report has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the theft of millions of dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa is one of the founding members of NUM.

Balepile says while they stand behind their former secretary general, the law must take its course.

“We know for a fact that he is our former secretary general, and a founding member of NUM and we will support him for that but then as for Phala Phala, we urge true South Africans and members at large to await the processes to take its cause. Yes, indeed if there is something wrong that he has done, then yes, the law will take its course as well. We wish that this matter should be resolved before the congress because we don’t want that matter to be debated in congress. We want the ANC to deal with specific issues of taking the country forward and taking the movement forward.”

NEC meeting

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting today to discuss the implications of Section 89 report.

The ANC NEC meeting will take place amid calls for Ramaphosa’s head by same ANC heavyweights, including Presidential hopefuls, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

The NEC is set to receive a full report on the Phala Phala farm matter and pave a way forward for both the ANC and its president.

In the video below, SABC News reporter Samkele Maseko unpacks what's expected to be discussed during the meeting:



Public deserves a thorough explanation

Meanwhile, Corruption Watch says Ramaphosa should not yet consider announcing his resignation due to lack of adequate information available to the public on the Phala Phala farm saga.

Some political parties and organisations are calling for the president to resign, claiming that the revelations have left him discredited.

However, Executive Director of Corruption Watch Karam Singh says the public should wait for Ramaphosa’s response.

Singh elaborates in the video below:

