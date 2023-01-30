The race to produce additional generation capacity continues. This is happening as an increasing number of people take it upon themselves to devise plans and solutions to the country’s energy crisis.

The National Union of Metalworkers (NUM) met with the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in a bid to fix Eskom. The union says there are solutions available to end the intensified rolling blackouts.

NUM’s Highveld Regional Chairperson, Malekutu Motubatse says during the meeting they had with the Public Enterprises Minister, they told the Minister to get Eskom in order by urgently fixing Thuthuka, Kendel, Matla and Kusile power stations.

The union has identified these stations as those that can produce enough generation capacity to light up the country.

Eskom says it needs over 50 000 megawatts of additional generation capacity to power the country.

At the weekend, the power utility said the current breakdowns at its power stations amounted to over 17 000 megawatts of generating capacity.

Eskom has put the country on Stage 4 rolling blackouts until further notice.

The power utility has been battling with keeping the lights on and this has resulted in it intensifying the current rolling blackouts.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says several power stations are undergoing repairs. “Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented continuously until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur. Since Saturday a generating unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Lethabo and Majuba power stations suffered breakdowns and are undergoing repairs, while a unit each at Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The return to service of a unit each at Duvha, Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed.”