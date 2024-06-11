NUM signs five-year wage agreement with Petra Diamonds

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has signed a five-year wage agreement with mining company Petra Diamonds.

The agreement is an extension of the 2021-2024 wage deal between the parties.

It’s said to be based on salary increases excluding all allowances, non-salary related bonuses and gratuities.

The wage increase is set to kick in on June 1 and continue to the 30th of June 2029.

NUM Chief Negotiator at Petra Diamonds Masibulele Naki says, “The NUM signed an offer of 6% and in the last two years it will be 6.5%, which is a five-year agreement so this offer is also equivalent to the industrial offer that is offered by mining currently.”

“As I’ve indicated it was not an easy negotiation, it was a tough negotiation and only NUM was in the negotiations no other union, so we delivered to our members and believe our members will be happy to achieve this as we wish them well and hope that job security will prevail.”

