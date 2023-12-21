NUM labels some striking workers at Bafokeng Mine as opportunists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has admitted that some of the miners who took part in the three-day underground sit-in at the Bafokeng Platinum Mine, in Rustenburg in the North West, are disgruntled members who lost out on top union positions.

The underground protest started with about 2 000 participants, protesting over issues relating to workers’ pension funds and the employee share scheme.

All workers have now reportedly come up to the surface.

NUM Regional Chairperson Geoffrey Moatshe has labelled them opportunists.

“It’s a worrying trend that within the industry you’ve got these sit-ins but as stakeholders, we need to nip that in the bud and see to it that it does not happen again. Here at Royal Bafokeng, we don’t think it’s union rivalry, but we think it’s people who are being opportunists. I can confirm that these are some of our own comrades who lost during elections in the branches and who need power at all costs.”

Meanwhile, miners say they are still awaiting a response to their grievances from management.

A representative for the miners, Lucky Moreotsene, says the miners feel that their concerns have yet again fallen on deaf ears.

“All of them have resurfaced. As we speak now, we are still waiting for the response from management or the management to speak to them. But it’s true, all of them are on the surface. I think the agreement as we speak is being emailed and management responds in their own way, but we are not happy, but what can we say (is) as long as there is no one that is dead, we are happy.”

VIDEO | Impala Bafokeng Platinum Miners resurface:

-Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo