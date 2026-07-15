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NUM condemns De Beers’ decision to suspend production at Venetia Mine

FILE | Mine workers underground.
  • FILE | Mine workers underground.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Bontle Motsoatsoe

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has condemned De Beers’ decision to suspend production at Venetia Mine for two years.

The company has also started Section 189 retrenchment proceedings, placing over a thousand workers at risk of job losses.

NUM says the move is a severe blow to employees, families and surrounding communities and that the company should have consulted workers earlier.

NUM National Health and Safety Secretary and Diamonds Sector Chief Negotiator, Masibulele Naki says, “It was deliberate for Venetia management not to communicate with the National Union of Mineworkers- which is the only majority union organising in the Venetia mine. Because in the past, from our last wage negotiations- we were aware of the situation that is facing the diamond industry- even in all of Africa.”

“That’s why the workers compromised at that particular time, that instead of signing some of the offers, we signed less- it was negotiated in those basis. Then we agreed on continuous engagement, and evaluation of the situation, but they decided to pause,” explains Naki.

Below is the full interview with NUM’s Masibulele Naki:

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