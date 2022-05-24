Scores of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) members, that have been camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, are adamant that their demands are legitimate.

They want President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in wage negotiations with Sibanye Still Water mine management.

Workers at the mining operation in Welkom and Carltonville have been on strike since last month demanding salary increases.

The workers say they will continue to camp outside the Union Buildings until President Cyril Ramaphosa intervenes.

Thandisa Mgidi, a mother of one who is also taking care of seven other dependents, has joined the protest action with the hope that the President will help them find a lasting solution.

“Life is bad. We earn a very little salary and we cannot support our families. We cannot pay our instalments. We want an increase of R1000 so that we can maintain our families.”

Some of the workers have been camping at the Union Buildings since last week.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu has described the attitude of government and management as disappointing.

‘”There’s no response from both offices and workers are waiting for the President to intervene in the current strike to come and address them or intervene. But they’re not backing down in terms of their demands of R1000 for the surface and underground workers and 6% for the artisan miners and officials.”

Mammburu says they will follow the mandate of workers:



By late Tuesday afternoon, Sibanye Stillwater mine management and the Presidency had not reacted to scores of striking workers who continue camping outside the Union Buildings.