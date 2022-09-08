The R24.9 million Nulane fraud and corruption case is expected back in the High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday for another case management session.

The case management session is set to finalise outstanding procedures ahead of the trial, scheduled for next year.

The case emanates from a 2011 feasibility study of the Free State Department of Agriculture.

The accused include Iqbal Sharma, who is a Gupta family associate and three former officials of the Department of Agriculture.

Money was purportedly paid to Nulane Investments, a company owned and controlled by the Gupta family.

From there the funds were diverted to Islandsite Investments, a company owned and controlled by the Gupta family.

Former Free State Department of Agriculture heads Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dhlamini are amongst the accused in the multi-million rand corruption scandal.

In June, the case was postponed after the defense told the court that they were only furnished with the more than 300 pages of new evidence 24 hours prior to the court sitting.

The trial date has been set for next year, from January 23 to March 3.

Contentious

In June, Senior Counsel Advocate Nazeer Cassim representing the state argued that the absence of other accused in court in the case involving R25 million paid by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investment is contentious to the court.

Only four of the accused made an appearance in the High Court. Others are reported to have been delayed by flights grounded by weather.

Cassim also told the court that in terms of case management the state has not made much progress in the matter.

Judge Martha Mbele warned the legal representatives that she would keep the absent accused in a place where she is sure they are present when she needs them in court.

VIDEO: Last year, the Gupta-owned company’s co-director was released on R10 000 bail:

