Ntuli’s cellphone records at centre of Meyiwa trial evidence battle

Legal teams in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial are continuing with their submissions in the High Court in Pretoria as arguments over the admissibility of new evidence get underway.

The State is seeking to have cellphone records belonging to the late Mabhungu Ntuli admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors argue that the records are relevant because Ntuli allegedly communicated with accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, on the day former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014.

VIDEO | State seeks admission of new Meyiwa trial evidence https://t.co/Q40tMZBHGu — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 20, 2026

The State contends that the cellphone data could help challenge Mncube’s version of events and the nature of his communication with Ntuli on the day of the murder.

On Thursday, defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele opposed the application, arguing that the records should not be admitted unless the State calls the relevant officials to authenticate and verify the evidence.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele says, “My humble submission is that the application for the state to confront Mr Mncube with those phone data records now, in the absence of admissibility requirements having been met, in terms of kapa, that is binding on this honourable court, should be denied.

Video | State seeks admission of new Meyiwa trial evidence