Ntuli warns political violence threatens free and fair elections

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says political violence and killings must be called out for the criminal act that they are.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Multi-Party Political Intervention Committee ahead of the November local government elections.

The meeting comes after a number of serving councilors and candidates have been killed in recent months, as well as clashes around an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally at the weekend.

The committee aims to promote political tolerance and constructive dialogue.

Ntuli says an election marred by intimidation and fear cannot be considered free and fair.

“What has been labelled political violence is in its essence pure criminality. A person who kills and threatens or intimidates another is not advancing a political cause. That person is a criminal. Murder is murder, whatever the motive. Intimidation is intimidation, whatever the party card. We must not dignify criminal acts with political language.”

Hotspots in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have singled out the eThekwini and Ugu Districts as hotspots for political violence and killings ahead of the November local polls.

The province has recorded nine politically motivated murders and attempted murders between January and September, including one case of intimidation.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner Thulani Gonya says additional officers will be deployed to areas identified as hotspots.

Gonya also urged political parties not to encourage violence.

“We have a challenge around the eThekwini district whereby we experience murders, attempted murders, as well as in Ugu district. But I would like to reassure everyone that the team that is conducting an investigation on all these political cases and they are hard on the ground, making sure that they connect the dots. I am pretty sure we are going to see some arrests coming forward.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (IEC) has warned that voter turnout tends to be low in the absence of a peaceful environment for the elections.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mawethu Mosery urged political parties to help create a peaceful environment for the elections in the province.

“Secondly, you will also note that the commission has conducted research on voter attitudes and voter perceptions, on what makes them participate in elections. And from all of that work, it is clear from that when an election environment is not peaceful, there will be low voter turnout. Therefore, we owe it to ourselves, those that are contesting these elections, to create a peaceful environment for elections.”

KZN political attacks spark concern: