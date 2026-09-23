Ntuli sends condolences to relatives of KZN mass shooting victims

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has expressed his condolences to the relatives of the mass shooting that claimed 11 lives and injured three in the Ziko area at KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

The premier’s office says in a statement that a pregnant woman is among the victims.

The victims were among a group of 14 people gathered at a home when attackers entered the yard and started shooting.

Ntuli is expected to visit the scene on Wednesday morning, and to meet with the police, community representatives and victims’ relatives.

MANHUNT

Provincial police has launched a manhunt for the suspects.

In a statement, they say the group were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the victims were on Crime Intelligence’ radar in connection with illegal activities which police cannot divulge at the moment to protect investigations which have been launched.