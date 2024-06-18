Ntuli has expertise to take the province forward: IFP

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has the expertise required to take the province forward.

For the first time since 2004, the IFP is back at the helm of KwaZulu-Natal, but this time, not on its own but through a government of provincial unity.

This comes after the African National Congress (ANC), the IFP, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP) agreed to work together to govern the province.

In the May 29th general elections, the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party won in KZN but without an outright majority.

IFP Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says service delivery is among Ntuli’s key priorities.

Hlengwa says, “We fundamentally believe that his experience, knowledge and expertise speak for themselves, as somebody who is going to be able to take forward the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The coalition government will obviously have to merge manifestos and ideas of various parties who form part of this government to ensure that there is a clear developmental direction for the province, but similarly the basics have to be done. We need to get municipalities right, we need to ensure that the provision of water is there, fix the economy for the better, the vitalisation of the economic hub. eThekwini needs to take a centre stage,” he adds.

VIDEO: Interview with KZN Premier Thami Ntuli: