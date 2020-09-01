Tuesday's stage is a 160 km hilly one from the town of Sisteron in Provence to Orcierres-Merlette.

NTT Pro Cycling, the South African team at the Tour de France, is confident that it can get a stage win in the next few days.

The team had a good day on Monday, working together to propel Italian Giaconmo Nizzolo into third, behind Australian Caleb Ewan and Irishman Sam Bennet. Nizzolo suffered in some of the crashes in the first stage, but came back strongly.

“I’m definitely happy with the commitment of the guys, we did everything we could. Obviously in the final it could be better for us, but it could defintely be worse. I had to start the sprint early, because I was scared that dropping the speed down, then people were coming from behind. So it was a super long sprint, but performance-wise I’m happy,” says Nizzolo.

