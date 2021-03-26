Coach, Molefi Ntseki, had struggled to get overseas-based players in camp for the upcoming two matches, due to the strict traveling restrictions imposed by in the main European countries.

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has expressed disappointment at the one-all draw result against Ghana in Thursday night’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

Ntseki did, however, praised his players for their commitment.

“If you look at the chances created in the first half, we could have won the game in the first half but in terms of effort, tactical execution we give credit to our players and everybody who contributed.”

However, a win at home against Ghana would have eased the pressure when they travel to Khartoum.

Sudan improved their hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Afcon with a win over Sao Tome and Principe.

On Thursday, Percy Tau scored the equaliser three minutes after Netherlands-based Mohammed Kudus had opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

Bafana and Ghana both have 10 points on group C. But Ghana leads Bafana on head-to-head rule and have qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana now need a draw or win in this weekend’s match against Sudan qualify for the tournament.

Prior to the match, Ntseki was forced into a number of changes due to injuries: