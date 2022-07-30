Residents of Ntabamhlophe at Estcourt, in KwaZulu-Natal say they have had no water for two months.

Last week, community members embarked on a three-day protest, blockading entrances and exits to the town.

They say they previously had intermittent water outages.

Local resident Siphesihle Gumbi is frustrated.

“We have had no water for over two months. So, on Monday the 25th the Mayor of UThukela District Municipality and some of the officials came in and they promised us that the water will run without disruptions as from Wednesday, of which up to today there is still no water,” says Gumbi.

Gumbi has called on the municipality to consider using a schedule.

“What we are asking from the municipality is that we understand that there is a problem with the infrastructure of water, but can we at least have a scheme or schedule for every ward so that we can know we will receive water,” adds Gumbi.