The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has resolved that the taxi recapitalisation programme should be amended.

The NTA called a mass meeting with other stakeholders in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg, to discuss a range of issues facing the industry.

Two months ago, taxi drivers clashed with e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall in Soweto where several E-hailing vehicles were damaged and set alight.

In the Western Cape, taxi drivers have been protesting about the impounding of their vehicles by law enforcement officials in Cape Town.

NTA spokesperson, Theo Malele, “On the table we actually resolved that the taxi recapitalisation should be amended to the cut off the date 2012. The reasoning behind that is because you will find a Chinese vehicle that came in 2006 which is the initial cut of date of the recapitalisation. These vehicles that I saw on the South African dates, we talking about the inclusion of minibus taxis.”