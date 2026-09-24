NSRI warns of strong spring tide over Heritage Day weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned of a strong spring tide from Saturday until next Tuesday, coinciding with the Heritage Day long weekend and the start of the school holidays.

NSRI spokesperson Andrew Ingram says the spring tide comes shortly after the spring equinox, which will result in one of the strongest spring tides of the year.

Ingram has warned people to be cautious of rip currents, strong tidal currents, and that the waves can reach beyond areas which rock anglers usually consider safe at high tides.

“With school holidays and the Heritage Day weekend starting, please check local tide times before you go. Swim only at lifeguard-protected beaches, between the lifeguards’ flags. Rock anglers wear a life jacket. And keep a close eye on children near the water.”