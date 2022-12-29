The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has again warned the public to be vigilant of rip currents along the coastline. This follows the drowning of a 10-year-old girl at Wilderness in the Southern Cape, on Wednesday.

The girl got dragged out to sea with several other swimmers who were rescued.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says several incidents have been reported across the country over the past few days.

Another fatal drowning on the Garden Route after strong rip currents.https://t.co/cAI8qTObpa — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) December 28, 2022

“In other incidents, at 15h08, Tuesday, 27 December, NSRI St Lucia responded to reports of a 55-year-old unresponsive female at the Vidal Gate, St Lucia. On NSRI medics’ arrival on the scene, it was found that she had suffered a medical emergency on a boat. NSRI Witbank is assisting Police divers and Police K9 Search and Rescue in an ongoing search for a local man believed to be aged 31, who went missing while fishing at the Kromdraai Plots on the Olifants River.”

In Durban, a man drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old son who was caught in a rip current at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute’s CEO, Dr Cleeve Robertson explains here what are rip currents and how to spot them: