The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to avoid the site of the Bos 400 shipwreck in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

This follows the rescue of a 19-year-old who sustained injuries after allegedly diving off the wreck last week.

The Bos 400 is an oil rig that ran aground in June 1994.

NSRI Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the site poses a danger to the public and emergency responders.

Lambinon says, “It is estimated that at least 30 people were at the Bos 400 on that day. NSRI has appealed to the public to avoid the Bos 400 wreck. Most of the wreck lies submerged just below the surface. There have already been serious injuries at the site and the greatest concern is that the next jumper may be fatally injured. The wreck should not be boarded as the site is not safe to jump into the water.”