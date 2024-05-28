NSFAS to remove four service providers over payment issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Freeman Nomvalo, has announced the initiation of legal proceedings to remove four service providers who failed to pay students monthly allowances.

The entities include Ezaga Holdings, Coinvest Africa, Narraco Corporation and Tenet Technologies which were appointed to carry out payments to NSFAS beneficiaries amid technical glitches and costly bank charges.

These contract terminations follow recommendations by Werksmans Attorneys, which found that these service providers were appointed irregularly.

Nomvalo stated that NSFAS will now handle direct payments to students.

“It will resolve the problems specifically that relate to students. Some of the unrest that has taken place in campuses and TVET colleges in particular, were issues where students would know that money has come through, it would reflect on their account, and then the money would suddenly disappear,” Nomvalo said.

He added, “Or for some reason, there would be other discrepancies with the payments that were noticed by students, and made students not to be happy with that scenario. That is a thing of the past now.”

NSFAS Funding | Unpaid allowances cause strife:

