NSFAS to implement new funding guidelines for 2027

Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela, says the guidelines for student funding at universities should be completed by next year.

The Minister and the Board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) briefed Parliament’s oversight committee on the state of readiness and the effectiveness of the new application portal system for the 2027 academic year.

Manamela says the guidelines are aimed at stabilising the current existing funding governance and rules.

“One of the things that we need to improve the student experience is the accommodation and funding guidelines that I said we will finalise by 2027. I think we need to come back to the chair to say to the portfolio committee these are the specific interventions and proposals for a sustainable funding model.”

The Chairperson of the Higher Education Portfolio Committee, Tebogo Letsie, says he has been engaging Minister Manamela over the development of the envisaged sustainable funding model at higher education institutions.

Letsie says Manamela has made an undertaking that he will inform the committee once the model is completed.

“We have been in conversation with the minister that as soon as they are ready with the presentation on the sustainable student funding model, we will create a space in our programme to allow the minister to come and present specifically on that particular subject and once that is ready members, we will indicate to you that the minister has indicated that they are finalising certain things in that particular matter and they will come to us with the presentation.”

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— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 23, 2026

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