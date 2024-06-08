NSFAS pleads with landlords not to evict students

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has pleaded with landlords not to evict students while they work to resolve payments. NSFAS administrator Freeman Nomvalo says he has been in consultation with various stakeholders since his appointment.

Some of the landlords who were consulted have raised concerns over outstanding accommodation allowance payments.

Nomvalo has requested those owed to submit any correspondence regarding outstanding payments.

NSFAS Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says, “In response to these concerns, NSFAS is pleased to announce that a bulk payment of accommodation allowances was processed by the end of May 2024 and beginning of June 2024. The NSFAS administrator pleads with landlords who still have outstanding payments not to evict students as NSFAS is committed to ensuring that all legitimate claims are resolved not later than 18 June 2024,” adds Mnisi.

