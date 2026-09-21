NSFAS calls on applicants to ensure that they meet the 2027 deadline

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has encouraged all eligible applicants to ensure that they meet the deadline for applications for 2027.

The scheme has officially opened its applications for the 2027 academic year, which will close on November the 18th.

NSFAS FUNDING | More than 5,000 applications have already been received for NSFAS funding for the 2027 academic year, just hours after applications were opened. The applications are set to close on the 31 October 2026. pic.twitter.com/KCmFTBbLAY — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 18, 2026

Meanwhile, NSFAS spokesperson Ismail Mnisi says, “Demand for financial aid keeps rising, but funding remains stagnant.”

Mnisi says, “Prospective applicants are therefore strongly encouraged to apply as early as possible, ensuring that all required information is submitted correctly, and all applicants must avoid waiting until the final days before the closing date. NSFAS continues to receive more applications whilst our budget has not been growing to meet the demands. However, the scheme has undertaken the necessary preparations to support the opening of the applications and the administration of the application processes.”

Video | Applications for NSFAS 2027 academic year open