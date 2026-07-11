NSFAS dismisses EFF’s financial mismanagement claims as ‘fake news’

NSFAS spokesperson Ismael Mnisi has described as fake news allegations of financial mismanagement made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) against the institution’s administrator, Hlengani Mathebula.

EFF MP Sihle Lonzi has called for a Parliamentary investigation into the remuneration and spending of the NSFAS administrator and four advisers, alleging that millions of rands may have been spent without proper oversight.

Mnisi says the amount is less than what the EFF alleges.

“That allegation is preposterous, I must say. How did anyone arrive at that? Did they make any investigation and conclude anything on it? However, that is not substantiated by facts that we have presented in our statement. We have not as yet publicly accounted for that expenditure, except that if we were asked by Parliament or were asked by any authoritative institution of government, we would be able to account for all those resources. The amounts that have been spent are far lesser than what has been reported.”