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NSFAS clears registration for over 70,000 eligible students

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SABC News

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator says a decision has been taken to allow over 70,000 students who meet the NSFAS criteria to register.

Professor Hlengani Mathebula says they have worked around the clock to ensure they solve operational challenges at the scheme.

Mathebula is the third administrator to step in to assist since 2018.

He handed over a stabilization plan to the Minister of Higher Education and Training.

“In three months, I have worked around the clock to meet over 20 stakeholders. That is from students, unions, universities, SRCs, everybody that interacts with NSFAS. I’ve had to meet them. You have 72,000 students across the University of Technologies that are on top-ups and second registration, inclusive of UNISA. Those students have been waiting for NSFAS to be able to say, ‘can we register? Can’t we register?’ But because they qualify in terms of NSFAS criteria and government policy. I’ve taken a decision that we will pay those students, we’ll allow those universities to register,” Mathebula elaborates.

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