NSFAS ‘administrative shortcomings’ leave students in limbo

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says students are the ones most affected whenever the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances are delayed.

He says that while verifying applications is essential to protect public funds, it should not come at the expense of students’ education and prospects.

Makaneta has called on NSFAS and the Higher Education Department to urgently conclude all outstanding funding investigations.

He says, “For thousands of students, NSFAS funding determines whether they can remain registered and meet their daily living expenses. Delays of this magnitude are not merely administrative shortcomings. They have real consequences that threaten the ability of students to complete their studies. We acknowledge the intervention by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training in directing that outstanding cases be resolved with urgency. However, intervention after months of delays does not erase the hardship already experienced by affected students.”

In a statement, Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Yusuf Cassim, said he stepped in to help students raise their concerns directly with Professor Hlengani Mathebula, the administrator of NSFAS.

“The students’ concerns were received through the Deputy Minister’s Help Desk. Other matters discussed stemmed from the Deputy Minister’s visit to Unisa the previous week regarding delays in the payment of NSFAS student allowances.”

In a statement released on 9 July, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme said they understand the concerns raised by affected students and appreciates the inconvenience that delays in allowance payments may cause.

It reads, “We remain in close engagement with UNISA and continue to monitor progress to ensure that all eligible students receive their allowances as soon as possible. We wish to assure students that NSFAS remains committed to working collaboratively with institutions to ensure the timely and efficient disbursement of student funding and allowances.”