The official death toll from storm winds and torrential rain that struck parts of KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week, has risen seven. The bodies of two people have been found in a canal on Bayhead Road in Durban.

The bodies of a woman in her twenties and a teenage girl are believed to have been washed into the canal during Tuesday’s floods.

Non-profit organisations have rolled up their sleeves to collect necessities to assist people affected by storms in the province.

Authorities say the eThekwini Metro once again was heavily affected, with approximately 70 houses completely destroyed and a further 110 houses partially damaged.

Counting the damage in KZN following floods:

Rachel Kinloch of the Angel Network Durban says they are even using social networks to collect goods that are needed by those affected by storms.

“It seems to be unbelievable that Durban again has had to deal with another natural disaster. Our biggest concern at the moment is the amount of roof sheets and material that was blown away. We are going to be focusing on building material and trying to get the communities to rebuild and come together and help everyone who lost their homes what we use is the social media, we are on Facebook and we are on Instagram, when something happens, we put up a disaster plea and we give out banking details. Funding is very important at the beginning because it trying to get emergency out and to the people immediately like food water and shelter.”

#sabcnews Video Credit: Vusi Makhosini. Extent of damage in Cato Crest. pic.twitter.com/O1cPD6srzs — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) June 28, 2023