NPO facilitates counselling for victims of kidnapping in Thohoyandou

A non-profit organisation (NPO) based in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, is facilitating counselling sessions for victims of kidnapping in the area. Several cases of kidnapping for ransom have been reported in Thohoyandou and surrounding areas over the past few months.

In a recent case, wife and son of prominent Limpopo businessman, Dali Kuber, Jignisha and Miti Kuber were kidnapped outside their home in Thohoyandou Block F suburb by three heavily armed men last week.

The incident that was captured by a CCTV camera, caused a social media stir.

The victims returned home on Friday last week after enduring three days of trauma.

NPO Ṱhohoyanḓou-Nzhelelele Woman Empowerment says it has started organising counselling for kidnapping victims in the area.

“We are very ready and well equipped to give counselling for the families because counselling is not only for the victims. Even the extended families need it. Once you hear your family member is abducted, you are thinking are they eating, are they raped. We have trained people who offer counselling, and it is free,” says Mulatedzi Ramaano, founder of Thohoyandou-Nzhelele Women Empowerment.

Ramaano says her organisation is also organisng self-defense classes for victims.

“We have been contacted by someone who offers self-defense classes and they offer free classes not just for females but also for men. It’s about skills and how to defend yourself when someone wants to kidnap or rape you,”

Civic organisation, South African Youth Against Crime says it is working with the police to curb crime in Thohoyandou. It adds that some whistleblowers use its platforms to report crime.

“We have got social platforms and numbers where community members can contact us. They can also report the crime anonymously and we take the information to the police to investigate. This because some community may be afraid to report the crime to the police,” says Richard Mukhaninga of the organisation.

Members of the public say they now live in fear as crime as reached soaring heights.

“We no longer feel save when we go to work. I live far from work and I am afraid I may also be kidnapped,” a community member says.

“I’m scared and so far after that incident no one has been arrested,” another community member explains.

“As communities we must report crime. We should not be afraid to help police because they can’t do it alone,” a third community member elaborates.

The latest police crime statistics have placed Thohoyandou as one of the province’s crime hotspots.

his despite a 7.2 % drop in the last quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jignisha and Miti Kuber kidnappers are still at large.

Video: Concerns over resurgence of kidnappings for ransom in Thohoyandou