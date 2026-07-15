NPA wins bid to appeal Omotoso acquittal

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the order delivered by the Supreme Court of Appeal to grant it leave to appeal the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The judgment was delivered by Judge Irma Schoeman in the Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape last year.

The three faced charges which included rape and human trafficking.

“ The NPA legal team led by Advocate Apla Bodlani SC, Advocate Bayethe Maswazi from the Mthatha Society of Advocates, supported by NPA’s Advocate Joel Sesar and Advocate Mzoxolo Rusi, filed a comprehensive, legally sound application for leave to appeal by invoking the provisions of Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977(CPA). These provisions allow the State to appeal judgment by requesting the Judge who presided over the trial to reserve the question of law for consideration by the SCA,” says NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

NPA Welcomes the SCA Order Granting NPA Leave to Appeal Omotoso Acquittal Judgment pic.twitter.com/lLIVCZLQDc — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) July 15, 2026

VIDEO | Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case judgment:

