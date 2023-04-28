The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Gauteng High Court’s decision to deny Bongani Ntanzi bail, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, singer and actress, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand in 2014.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba says that Ntanzi failed to prove that exceptional circumstances exist for him to be released on bail.

NPA Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says, “As the NPA we welcome the judgment of denying the accused bail. As the state, we opposed the bail application so we welcome the judgment. As the judge said that the accused failed to convince the court that it would be in the best interest of justice that he be released on bail.

Bongani Ntazi, accused number 2, denied bail in Meyiwa trial:

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend two judges including Judge Tshifiwe Maumela who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The JSC says it has received reports from the Judicial Conduct Committee relating to complaints against judges Maumela and Nomonde Mngqisa-Thusi about their failure to deliver numerous reserved judgments.

The JSC has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to consider the complaints and will advise the President of its decision.

But due to the seriousness of the complaints the JSC has also decided to advise Ramaphosa that the two judges be suspended pending the outcomes of the Tribunal processes.

However, with certain conditions. And this includes that during the period of their suspension that the judges finalise all matters that are before them.

Judgment in the bail application of Bongani Ntanzi: Chriselda Lewis reports