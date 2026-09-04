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NPA welcomes court’s decision to deny ‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife bail

TMPD officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.
  • TMPD officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo has welcomed a decision by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court to deny bail to accused fraudsters, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife, an estate attorney, Charlotte Tibana.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi denied bail saying that they will interfere with the witnesses as they have already done so while in custody.

Netshiozwi added that the accused also failed to present exceptional circumstances justifying their release on bail.

Nonyane and Tibana face 43 charges fraud, theft and money laundering after allegedly defrauding deceased estates accounts about R6 million.

The accused have been remanded in custody till 6th November.

“As the NPA, we welcome the decision which has been handed down here for denying the bail of the two accused persons. We have heard the evidence that accused number one, Tibana, who was the executor of the estate, tried to interfere with the investigation. She even tried to hold the meeting with the commander and his units, despite her knowing that she’s being investigated in 2024. She never stopped to do the transaction of the estate account,” says NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi.

VIDEO | The NPA says Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife have been interfering with the investigation:

– Report by Nsuku Shiluvana

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