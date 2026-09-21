NPA to prosecute Mbalula for crimen injuria: AfriForum

AfriForum says its Private Prosecution Unit has succeeded in convincing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for crimen injuria.

Mbalula allegedly falsely accused a former Eastern Cape school principal of child rape.

Mbalula made the comments in April last year, in connection with allegations of rape at Bergview College in Matatiele.

The NPA had previously declined to prosecute anyone in the matter, citing insufficient evidence of rape or sexual assault.

Head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unity, Gerrie Nel, says the decision should serve as a reminder that no one is above the law.

“We on 13 August made representations at the office of Advocate Chauke and confident that he would decide without fear or favor. We indicated the decision was irrational. It was a clear instance of selective prosecutions or lack of incite from the prosecutor. We received communication today that our representations were successful and that Mr Mbalula will be charged with crimen injuria in the Johannesburg regional court.”