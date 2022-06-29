The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that a decision has been taken to prosecute Gauteng Provincial Legislature Deputy Speaker, Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela.

Mahlakaza-Manamela will face charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo.

The alleged assault took place in February 2020 at Mhlakaza-Manamela’s home, who is the wife of Higher Education Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela.

Mojapelo alleges that the suspect, in a drunken fit of rage, severely assaulted her while she was 11 weeks pregnant.

The NPA says the court date is yet to be set.

Mojapelo says this matter was ignored until civil rights group AfriForum stepped in.

“I am very happy with the decision from NPA. It’s just unfortunate that AfriForum had to get involved first. But on a serious note, the NPA had better serve me and my daughter justice. That’s all we need, and we are grateful to AfriForum for their work and support to us.”