NPA to formally withdraw charges against Khumalo, seven others

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it is trying to get an earlier date, possibly this week, to formally withdraw the charges against Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and seven others.

If this fails, the charges will be withdrawn on 3 September on their scheduled reappearance in court.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and his co-accused was initially made late last month, after they were charged by IDAC.

But NPA Head Advocate Andy Mothibi, reviewed the charges and set them aside.

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has since resigned following this controversy.

VIDEO | Legal Analyst Advocate Jazz Vilakazi explains the process of withdrawing charges: