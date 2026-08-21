NPA to formally withdraw charges against Dumisani Khumalo

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to formally withdraw fraud and corruption charges against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele and five others in the Pretoria Magistrates this Friday.
The charges relate to Mokwele’s appointment, this follows developments and evidence before the Madlanga Commission which appeared to undermine the State’s case.
WATCH | NPA expected to withdraw charges against Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and others. For more news and updates, visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/yJFpHRPNyJ
— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 18, 2026