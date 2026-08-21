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NPA to formally withdraw charges against Dumisani Khumalo

  • Head of Crime Intelligence Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@JustSecuCluster
Tshepo Phagane

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to formally withdraw fraud and corruption charges against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele and five others in the Pretoria Magistrates this Friday.

The charges relate to Mokwele’s appointment, this follows developments and evidence before the Madlanga Commission which appeared to undermine the State’s case.

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