Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Andile Lungisa's appeal against his two-year sentence for the assault on a fellow councillor, Rayno Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape says it has written to the Clerk of the Court requesting that former African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro Andile Lungisa be served with a notice to report to authorities within 48 hours of receiving the notice to commence his sentence.

NPA Spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani says it was part of the conditions of his bail pending the outcome of his appeal to the SCA.

Letter of suspension

Lungisa says he will not resign from his position.

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee served Lungisa with a letter suspending his membership and he was requested to tender his resignation as a councillor, as he is facing criminal charges.

In 2018, Lungisa was found guilty of the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

