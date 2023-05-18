The National Prosecuting Authority says they will oppose bail in the fraud and corruption case former Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson, Louis Tshakoane.

Tshakoane together with his wife and son, Kgopotso, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Gauteng’s East Rand, on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to the 23rd of July for a formal bail application.

Tshakoane has been on the run for years and was arrested at the funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson, Alex Shakoane in Pretoria.

Police have been hunting Tshakoane, his wife and son in connection with fraud, theft, and money laundering, totalling over R30-million.

Tshakoane’s son was arrested in Kempton Park.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana says, “Well as the state we will be opposing bail citing amongst others that the accused are flight risks. At the initial stage when this trial started, we only had accused number one, Kgopotso, and then he was granted bail for R75 000 in March 2018. Then the trial resumed and then he absconded and never attended court.”

Details of Wednesday’s court proceedings in the report below: